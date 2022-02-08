Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $2.55 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

Shares of PDBC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.33. 49,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,875,817. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $5.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%.

