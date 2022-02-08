Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,611 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,078 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Savior LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 36.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 49.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

