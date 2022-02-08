Profund Advisors LLC Has $908,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after buying an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 437,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in PPL by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 232,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 78,464 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

