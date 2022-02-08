Profund Advisors LLC Has $936,000 Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 52,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 351,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.9% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on KL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

KL stock opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

