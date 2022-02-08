Profund Advisors LLC Has $962,000 Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $1,854,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $423,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $28,291,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $24,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. CubeSmart has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $57.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

