Profund Advisors LLC Has $981,000 Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,525,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,626,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after buying an additional 212,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,720,000 after buying an additional 29,307 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after buying an additional 302,936 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,028,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.47.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $104.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.55. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $129.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

