Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 164 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

