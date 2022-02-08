Profund Advisors LLC Sells 10,891 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,891 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.14.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $175.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.18 and its 200-day moving average is $201.49. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.