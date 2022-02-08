PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.190-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $64 million-$64.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.51 million.PROS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:PRO traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 690,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. PROS has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other PROS news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $129,989.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $28,884.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock worth $1,926,423. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

