PROS (PRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PROS (NYSE:PRO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PRO opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95. PROS has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

PRO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $70,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $28,884.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,262 shares of company stock worth $1,920,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PROS by 13.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PROS by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 11.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 5.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 24.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

