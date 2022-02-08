ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $120.11

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.11, but opened at $116.07. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $115.55, with a volume of 481 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCO. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 275,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 25,213 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,552,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.