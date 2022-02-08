Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 410 ($5.54) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.84) to GBX 318 ($4.30) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.84) to GBX 318 ($4.30) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

LON:PFG opened at GBX 309.60 ($4.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 383.80 ($5.19). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 344.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 334.91. The company has a market cap of £785.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

