Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Regal Rexnord Corp Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Regal Rexnord in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the company will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $156.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $125.42 and a 52-week high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

