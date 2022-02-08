Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Decreased by Analyst

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Honeywell International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HON. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $192.48 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $188.03 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.63 and its 200 day moving average is $217.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22,257.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 101,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

