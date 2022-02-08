Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Saia, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.96. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Saia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $277.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Saia has a 12 month low of $187.02 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Saia by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,645,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 23.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,871,000 after buying an additional 157,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Saia by 2.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 778,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,224,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

