Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for United Natural Foods, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE UNFI opened at $38.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

