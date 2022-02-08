Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Increased by Analyst

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BERY. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.81.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 125.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 74,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 36.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.