Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Raised by Analyst

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CATY opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

