Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Meta Platforms Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ FY2022 earnings at $13.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.18 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $224.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $224.01 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Meta Platforms by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,473 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,245. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

