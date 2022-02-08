Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,590,000 after buying an additional 114,469 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.0% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,949,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after purchasing an additional 196,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,392,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,380,000 after purchasing an additional 141,717 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 47.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,639,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $4,849,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,502 shares of company stock worth $5,170,566. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.