Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Brinker International, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

EAT has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28. Brinker International has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after buying an additional 107,010 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 237,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,847,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.