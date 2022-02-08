Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Reduced by Analyst

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

NSSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $19.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.11 million, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

