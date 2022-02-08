QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $567.20 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.62 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$ EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on QGEN. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.09.

Shares of QIAGEN stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.22. 772,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,472. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QIAGEN stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of QIAGEN worth $44,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

