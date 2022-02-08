Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,389 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after buying an additional 1,587,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PTC by 54.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after buying an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PTC by 23.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after buying an additional 768,389 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC by 37.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,294,000 after buying an additional 745,031 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of PTC by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,214,000 after buying an additional 568,350 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,562. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $115.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.13.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

