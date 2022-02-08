Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 21,215 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,215 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after buying an additional 45,019 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 345,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in First Solar by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 194,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.95.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.48. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.39 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.