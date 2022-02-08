Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.32 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 70.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,100,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,706,000 after purchasing an additional 931,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 231,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 130,832 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.81%.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

