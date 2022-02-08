Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 399,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,434,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,632,000 after buying an additional 148,466 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 63.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 822,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,574,000 after buying an additional 320,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $117,268,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K stock opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.