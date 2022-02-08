Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWX. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.95. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.76 and a one year high of $73.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.82 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

