Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 97.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 49.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,137,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,477 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 11.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at $27,069,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in Farfetch by 1,190.6% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 60,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Farfetch by 181.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 127,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $73.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTCH. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

