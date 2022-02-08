Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1,782.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $98.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.32. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.90 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

