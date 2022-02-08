Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 889 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,875. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.13 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.68 and a 200-day moving average of $247.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

