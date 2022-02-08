Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 249 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.51. 84,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,775,470. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.