Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 485 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,364 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total value of $754,864.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,746 shares of company stock worth $11,691,712. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR traded up $4.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $401.18. 2,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,070. The company’s 50-day moving average is $462.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.07. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.20.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

