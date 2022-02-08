Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 337 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.11. 333,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,645,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $195.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.20.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.60%.
Intel Company Profile
Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.
