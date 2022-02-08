Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,065 The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $6.53. 54,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,439. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

