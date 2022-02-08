R. F. Lafferty Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

R. F. Lafferty restated their hold rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. R. F. Lafferty currently has a C$35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.64.

TSE:BEP.UN opened at C$42.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.68. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of C$39.24 and a 12 month high of C$62.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.01%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

