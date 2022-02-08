Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

RANJY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Randstad from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94. Randstad has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

