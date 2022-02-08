Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,520,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,821 shares during the quarter. GDS accounts for 6.7% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $86,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its position in GDS by 243.7% during the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,696,000 after buying an additional 1,248,728 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in GDS by 678.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after buying an additional 873,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GDS by 25.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,021,000 after buying an additional 865,823 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its position in GDS by 147.4% during the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,743,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS during the third quarter worth approximately $28,463,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDS. Raymond James reduced their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC dropped their price target on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Shares of GDS opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 0.98. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

