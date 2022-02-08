Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,525,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,816 shares during the quarter. The GEO Group accounts for 0.9% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 220,585,000.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,850 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 107.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,987 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 869,441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 166.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 852,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 533,344 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,978,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GEO opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $796.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

