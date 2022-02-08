Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Purchases 311,921 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 567.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 366,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 311,921 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 3.6% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $46,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Shares of PLD opened at $152.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

