Ratecoin Price Up 13.6% This Week (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Ratecoin has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $53,944.93 and approximately $14.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

