Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($35.16) price target on the stock.

RAT has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,170 ($29.34) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

RAT opened at GBX 1,858 ($25.13) on Monday. Rathbone Brothers has a 1-year low of GBX 1,522 ($20.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,090 ($28.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,929.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,947.23. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.17.

In other Rathbone Brothers news, insider Iain Cummings bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,898 ($25.67) per share, with a total value of £23,725 ($32,082.49).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

