Raymond James Raises Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target to C$11.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

TSE:OBE traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$8.90. 553,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.85. The firm has a market cap of C$718.58 million and a PE ratio of 1.71. Obsidian Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.24 and a twelve month high of C$10.07.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$127.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.