RBC Bearings (ROLL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. RBC Bearings has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RBC Bearings to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $174.65 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $165.99 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.38. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RBC Bearings stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of RBC Bearings worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.20.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.