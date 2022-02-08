Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trevali Mining (TREVF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS: TREVF):
- 2/4/2022 – Trevali Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.00.
- 1/26/2022 – Trevali Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.50.
- 1/25/2022 – Trevali Mining was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/18/2022 – Trevali Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00.
- 1/12/2022 – Trevali Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.25.
OTCMKTS TREVF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $89.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. Trevali Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.
Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter.
