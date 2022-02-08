Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trevali Mining (TREVF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS: TREVF):

2/4/2022 – Trevali Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

1/26/2022 – Trevali Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.50.

1/25/2022 – Trevali Mining was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/18/2022 – Trevali Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00.

1/12/2022 – Trevali Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.25.

OTCMKTS TREVF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $89.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. Trevali Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

