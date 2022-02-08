Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.000-$10.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $156.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.55. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $125.42 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RRX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.