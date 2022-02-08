Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $775.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $825.00 to $775.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.47.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN stock opened at $622.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $626.09 and a 200 day moving average of $621.91. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.83 by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.