Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $775.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $825.00 to $775.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.47.
REGN stock opened at $622.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $626.09 and a 200 day moving average of $621.91. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.
In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.