Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 306,500 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $25,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 31.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 683.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 82.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 119,166 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco purchased 14,184,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $588,653,181.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SC opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

