Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 431,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $23,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRO opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $70.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

