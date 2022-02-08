Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $26.92 Million in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 707,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,921,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 45.2% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 142,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 44,198 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 21.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 89,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at $2,157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after buying an additional 129,387 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at $467,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48. Matador Resources has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $48.78.

In related news, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

